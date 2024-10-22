Where does the Philadelphia Portal connect to? Here's everything you need to know

article

It's official - the Philadelphia Portal is now open, and connected to three different countries!

The interactive art project went live in LOVE Park on Tuesday ahead of the city's yearlong celebration of the Semiquincentennial in 2026.

"What may seem like a simple camera is actually a gateway, a direct connection to cities, to peoples, to cultures around the world," said Michael Newmuis, the 2026 director for the City of Philadelphia.

What cities will the portal connect to?

"Hello, Dublin!"

Tuesday's unveiling began with cheering as Dublin, Ireland, appeared as the first city on the Portal's screen, followed by Vilnius, Lithuania, and Lublin, Poland.

The livestream will rotate every three minutes between the three cities - with Brazil, Ethiopia and more coming soon!

"This is an opportunity for us to highlight for the world what Philadelphia is all about," said Joe Callahan, Philadelphia native and Portals representative.

When can you visit?

The portal is open 24/7 inside Philadelphia's LOVE Park. Officials have yet to say how long the portal will remain in the city.

Will the screen damage affect the livestream?

The portal opened on schedule Tuesday morning, despite damage done to its screen during installation.

"Like the Liberty Bell, a small crack won't stop us from making history," Newmuis said.

What's next?

Tuesday's celebration ended with a performance by ODUNDE dancers and drummers as a preview for a pop-up "Voice Your Vote" concert in front of the portal on November 3.

Officials say more events and programs will be announced soon.