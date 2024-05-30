Expand / Collapse search

Parts of North Wildwood beach to close as nourishment project begins

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  May 30, 2024 11:35am EDT
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Beach nourishment project underway in North Wildwood

Sections of the North Wildwood beach will be closed as the beach nourishment project ramps up.

NORTH WILDWOOD, N.J. - The beaches of North Wildwood will finally be filled with sand once again!

A temporary solution to replenish the dwindling beaches has officially begun, shutting down access sections at a time.

Currently, crews are working on Front Beach from 2nd to 8th avenues. More beach closures will be announced as the project continues.

Related

Interim plan in place to fight beach erosion in North Wildwood
article

Interim plan in place to fight beach erosion in North Wildwood

A temporary solution to solve beach erosion in North Wildwood has been put in place after collaboration between Gov. Phil Murphy and Mayor Patrick Rosenello.

The North Wildwood Emergency Beach Nourishment Dredging Project is a collaboration between Gov. Phil Murphy and Mayor Patrick Rosenello, and is expected to be completed around July 4.

The interim fix aims to prevent further beach erosion until the Army Corps Of Engineers and NJDEP can complete a long-term beach replenishment project. 