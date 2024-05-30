Parts of North Wildwood beach to close as nourishment project begins

The beaches of North Wildwood will finally be filled with sand once again!

A temporary solution to replenish the dwindling beaches has officially begun, shutting down access sections at a time.

Currently, crews are working on Front Beach from 2nd to 8th avenues. More beach closures will be announced as the project continues.

Related article

The North Wildwood Emergency Beach Nourishment Dredging Project is a collaboration between Gov. Phil Murphy and Mayor Patrick Rosenello, and is expected to be completed around July 4.

The interim fix aims to prevent further beach erosion until the Army Corps Of Engineers and NJDEP can complete a long-term beach replenishment project.