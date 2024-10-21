Philadelphia's 'Zero Fare' SEPTA program is expanding: Here's how it works

article

Philadelphia says one of its transportation efforts is going so well that they want to keep it going, and make it even bigger.

The "Zero Fare" pilot program launched this past August, giving out 24,000 free SEPTA key cards to low-income residents.

This year, the city wants to hand out thousands more!

How many residents will receive a "Zero Fare Key" card this year?

Philadelphia says they plan to give out another 20,000 cards to help low-income residents get easier access to the free transportation they need.

Who will get the free transit rides?

This year, 19,000 passes will be mailed out through a lottery system. The remaining 1,000 will be distributed by community partners.

How does it work?

The city subsidizes fares through direct payment to the Transit Authority, giving those with passes unlimited taps on the entire SEPTA system.

For more information, check out the city's "Zero Fare" update.