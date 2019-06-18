Noted NJ breeders charged after nearly 200 dogs found in squalor

article

The owners of a once-renowned New Jersey dog kennel where authorities say nearly 200 terriers and dachshunds were living in squalor are now facing numerous animal cruelty charges.

The counts against 66-year-old Martin Strozeski and 70-year-old Marcia Knoster, both of Stockton, were announced Monday by the Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office. They are charged with failing to provide necessary care to 22 dogs, resulting in their deaths and not providing necessary care to 188 dogs, resulting in bodily injury.

Strozeski has said the Rocky Ridge Russells kennel became "a hobby turned bad" after some high-flying years.

The dogs were removed from a Kingwood home earlier this month.

Officials said the animals had minimal to no veterinary care. They noted many were pregnant, had "masses and infections," or both. But Strozeski has said the condition of the dogs was exaggerated in reports.

