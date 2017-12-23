Nurse bursts into tears of joy after surprise visit from son in Navy training

An OR nurse at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite got the best Christmas surprise she could wish for: a visit from her youngest son who has been away at Navy training in Texas.

App users: View full article here

When Kenika Johnson's manager told her that they had a surprise for her, she had no idea what was behind the door.

After a few knocks, the door opened to reveal her youngest son Martabius.

The minute she saw her son, Kenika screamed and ran to hug him while crying tears of joy.

"I felt so many emotions," Kenika said. "I'm really touched ... I felt the Children's love yesterday."

Martabius has been working with Kenika's manager for a while to give her the best surprise ever.

Now he'll be home for the holidays.