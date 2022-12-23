Expand / Collapse search
Oakland dealership gifts minivan to mother of five

By KTVU staff
Published 
Updated 11:29AM
Heartwarming News
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland dealership gives mother of 5 minivan

An Oakland dealership gave a mother of five a minivan after reaching out to church next door.

OAKLAND, Calif. - A car dealership gifted a mother of five with a special surprise just before Christmas.

Bryson Hicks, the general manager of Honda of Oakland, reached out to Storyline Church on Broadway Avenue next door to see if they had any families in need.

The church let the company know about Shauntahja Burks and her children, who have been struggling and moving from hotel to hotel, without a car.

Burks currently works as a security guard, and has goals of finishing up her training to be an aviation mechanical engineer but doesn't earn enough to sustain all her family's needs, according to her church friends. 

On Thursday, Hicks gave her a minivan, as well as presents for her and the kids. 

Hicks said that the minivan was going to be auctioned, but when he learned of the Bucks family he stopped the sale and brought it back this dealership.

MORE: Oakland Tech football player, honor roll student accepted to 8 universities

When she received the gift, Burks gave Hicks a huge hug and a smile broke out on her face.

Her kids raced inside the van to find a stack of presents, as well. 

"This means everything to them," Burks said, adding that she was just accepted into housing as well. "And we can get a car. I'm so thankful. I'm so thankful."

Burks said in addition to being grateful for the van, she's now excited about being able to use it to get to her church on time.

IF YOU'RE INTERESTED: In helping the Burks family, her friend at church set up a GoFundMe for her. 


 