Ocean City, Maryland to reopen beaches, boardwalk on May 9, officials say

The beaches and the world-famous boardwalk of Maryland's most popular coastal resort town will reopen this Saturday, according to an Ocean City councilmember.

Councilmember Mary Knight tells FOX 5 that Ocean City's beaches, boardwalk, and inlet parking lot will officially reopen to the public on May 9.

Knight says six hotels are also open but they are only available to essential workers at this time. This will remain a policy until May 22 or when Maryland's stay-at-home order is lifted.

Masks are not required at Ocean City, however, social distancing guidelines will be in effect.

Knight says she and the council want to “see the effects” of a gradual re-opening.

A postal worker delivers mail to the shops at the boardwalk during the coronavirus pandemic on April 8, 2020 in Ocean City, Md. (Photo by Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

The major of nearby Dewey Beach, Delaware, Dale H. Cook sent the following statement to FOX 5 on Ocean City's decision to reopen:

Advertisement

"Since I haven't actually seen or heard any information/details about Ocean City, Maryland deciding to open its beaches, I can only wish them good will. Every municipality needs to do what is best for there own situation - and likely in conjunction and cooperation with their neighboring jurisdictions. With safety and health most prominent, I personally hope to have our businesses and beaches open as soon as possible, so that we might all still be able to enjoy our valued summer season," said Cook.

The Town of Ocean City and the Office of the Governor also released a statement on Monday:

“This is a way to give nearby residents more opportunities to get outside and enjoy fresh air, while still adhering to social distancing guidelines and gathering limits. The governor’s stay-at-home order remains in effect.”