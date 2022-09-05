Good beach and running weather at Jersey Shore on Labor Day

What better way to wrap up the last long weekend of summer than racing to the finish line on a beach in New Jersey?

Good weather held up long enough on Monday for beach goers and runners in Ocean City. The sun shined down on them as they crossed a finish line in an annual Labor Day race.

Aquatic and Fitness Center supervisor Lisa Rumer, who helped organize the race, said she expected it to be a perfect running day.

It's kind of that bittersweet feel to the end of Labor Day," Rumer said. "We're out here raising money for recreation scholarships and programs for Ocean City and excited to be presenting this race year after year."

Some kids said they were running towards a special sweet treat: doughnuts.

Thankfully, beach goers had a clear morning. Heavy rain was forecast for parts of New Jersey on Monday afternoon and evening.

The race is held rain or shine. However, in 2016, Hermine, which made landfall as a hurricane in Florida, made its way to the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast as a post-tropical storm, forcing the race's cancelation.

