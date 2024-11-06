Man helps apprehend suspect after officer-involved motorcycle crash in Holmesburg: police

Philadelphia police are investigating a crash in Holmesburg involving an officer on a motorcycle Wednesday night.

SKYFOX was live over the scene near Stanwood and Leon streets where there was a large police presence.

Police sources told FOX 29’s Steve Keeley a suspect on a dirt bike struck a police motorcycle.

Sources say the sergeant operating his Harley-Davidson highway motorcycle westbound on Stanwood Street was struck by this dirt bike that was traveling north on Leon Street.

All the witnesses say that the dirt bike was traveling at a high rate of speed.

They say the dirt bike went through the stop sign, striking the left side of his motorcycle.

The dirt bike on the scene was not street legal as it was missing a license plate, front lights, rear lights, and turn signals. It appeared to have been made for a dirt track.

As the suspect tried to escape, the injured officer yelled out to a nearby homeowner, Tony Wade, to help keep the suspect at the scene.

Keeley was at the scene and spoke to Wade, who said a shoving match ensued between him and the 22-year-old suspect during Wade's heroic efforts to stop the suspect from fleeing.

Then, the injured officer was able to get his footing back, enough to properly arrest the suspect.

The officer was taken to Nazareth Hospital by police.

This is an ongoing investigation.