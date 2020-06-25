Officers give final pat to Missouri Highway Patrol K-9 diagnosed with terminal illness

Law enforcement officers bid a Missouri State Highway Patrol K-9 officer farewell on June 22 after he was diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Law enforcement officers from across Missouri joined state troopers to pat K-9 officer Cuba’s head one final time before Cuba’s partner took him on his final walk before being put down at the Animal Care Clinic in Branson.

Cuba was diagnosed with terminal cancer while on a visit to the University of Missouri for a hernia repair.

“Cuba spent his lifetime in service to Missouri, and he will be missed,” Missouri State Highway Patrol said.