Official: 4th child dead after July 29 York County tractor crash

Authorities say a fourth child has died of injuries in a tractor and utility trailer crash in southern Pennsylvania last week that also killed a woman.

Dauphin County spokesman Brett Hambright told reporters that a 4-year-old Lancaster County boy involved in the July 29 crash in York County died Tuesday. His name was not released. LancasterOnline posted an obituary identifying the boy as the younger brother of one of the other victims.

State police in York County said a farm tractor was pulling a utility trailer with more than a dozen other people, mostly children, when it went over an embankment and both vehicles overturned shortly after 11 a.m. on July 29 in Lower Chanceford Township.

The York County coroner’s office earlier said 36-year-old Katie Ann Stoltzfus, her 14-year-old daughter Mary Etta Stoltzfus and her 7-year-old daughter Naomi Rose Stoltzfus were pronounced dead at the scene, as was 9-year-old Caleb Emmanuel Fisher.

Authorities said all five victims had multiple traumatic injuries and their deaths were ruled accidental.

Police said many of the others in the trailer, as the group headed to a recreational area, were taken to hospitals by ambulance or helicopter. The York Daily Record reported that five children were taken to Hershey Medical Center, three in critical condition and one listed as serious. Authorities have not provided updates on their conditions.