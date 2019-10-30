Officials: 22 members of rival Chester gangs arrested in drug trafficking bust

Nearly two dozen members of rival Chester gangs have been arrested in a major drug trafficking bust, officials announced Wednesday.

At a press conference, law enforcement officials announced the unsealing of two parallel indictments charging 22 individuals with drug trafficking and firearms offenses. The arrests stemmed from a multi-year joint investigation involving federal and local authorities.

Officials said the defendants are members of rival drug trafficking groups from the west side of Chester known as “3rd Bone,” or “3BM,” and “William Penn,” also known as “the Pen” and “Ject Boyz.”

One 70-count indictment charges one count of conspiracy to distribute crack, cocaine, fentanyl and heroin, 57 counts of distribution and possession with intent to distribute, and related offenses.

Thirteen defendants are accused of being part of the 3rd Bone gang and are named in the indictment:

Deshaun Davis, 34, of Chester;

Dwayne Butler, 25, of Chester;

Tyleel Scott-Harper, 23, of Chester;

Brandon Scott-Harper, 20, of Chester;

Michael Wright, 20, of Chester;

Isiah Jenifer, 22, of Chester;

Frederick Rochester, 27, of Chester;

Jamel Covington, 29, of Chester;

Johvon Covington, 30, of Chester;

Derrick Cooper, 25, of Upland;

Frederick Donaldson, 25, of Chester;

Perley Mack, Jr., 24, of Marcus Hook; and

Shahaad Sterling, 21, of Chester.

A 19-count superseding indictment concerns the William Penn gang and charges one count of conspiracy to distribute crack, cocaine and heroin, 12 counts of distribution and possession with intent to distribute, and related offenses.

Advertisement

Nine defendants are accused of being part of the William Penn gang and are named in the superseding indictment:

Issac Barrett, 33, of Essington;

Kaleaf Gilbert, 27, of Chester;

Darnell Bell, 29, of Chester;

Terrence Womack, 32, of Chester;

Brennen Lane, 31, of Chester;

Dion Kattes, 21, of Chester;

Saequan Womack, 26, of Chester;

Jamar Bright, 31, of Chester; and

Kevin Nichols, 57, of Chester.

The dual indictments allege that the 3rd Bone and William Penn gangs controlled adjacent drug territories, with 3rd Bone’s centered in the area of 3rd and Lamokin streets and William Penn’s surrounding the Chester Housing Authority’s William Penn Homes.

The indictments allege that both groups dealt drugs, mostly cocaine, and defended their respective drug territories with armed violence. Officials cite several shootings and other acts of violence carried out between members of the two groups.

The superseding indictment alleges that 3rd Bone and William Penn members exchanged gunfire on Feb. 21, on the 700 block of 2nd Street. After the shooting, the indictment alleges William Penn members Issac Barrett and Kaleaf Gilbert discussed the incident on the phone, with the pair agreeing that one of the victims injured in the shooting “deserve[d] it” for “tr[ying] to hit” Gilbert.

Barrett also is accused of putting a $15,000 bounty on the head of a rival gang member who he believed was involved in the shooting.

“The individuals that were indicted and arrested today terrorized the residents of Chester through their alleged drug-trafficking activities and acts of violence, to include shootings, to further and expand their criminal activities,” said DEA Special Agent in Charge Wilson. “These are dangerous people that were arrested today.”

If convicted, each defendant faces at least 20 years of potential imprisonment. Several of the alleged senior members of the two groups, including Davis, Butler, Barrett and Gilbert, face potential life sentences.