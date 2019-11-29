Officials announce expanded curfew on Philadelphia parks

article

City officials announced Friday that deer control activities will cause a four month long expanded curfew on Philadelphia parks.

Starting Dec. 1 and running through Mar. 31, the following parks will be closed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Wissahickon Valley

East and West Fairmount Park

Cobbs Creek Park

Franklin Delano Roosevelt Park

Tacony Creek Park

Poquessing Creek Park

Bartram's Garden

Pennypack Park

Parks officials say all trails, parking lots and other areas in these parks will be closed to all pedestrian, bicycle, equestrian and vehicular traffic.

"The expanded closing hours are being implemented to ensure public safety as deer control activities are being conducted in these parks," Philadelphia Parks and Recreation said in a release.

Philadelphia parks currently close at 10 p.m. and reopen at 6 a.m.