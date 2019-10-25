Officials investigating reports of fuel odor in Delaware County
CHESTER - Hazmat crews are working to determine the source of a fuel odor smell that overcame Delaware County on Friday morning.
Officials say crews were dispatched after residents from 25 different parts of the county reported the smell.
Some area businesses have closed and Chester Charter Scool has an early dismissal.
County officials say the Emergency Operations Center is working with state and local refineries to locate the source.
No injuries have been reported.