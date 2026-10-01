Officials issue warning about powered equipment, vehicles exposed to floodwater

The Brief Firefighters in Wildwood issued a warning about e-bike, e-scooters, and golf cars exposed to floodwaters. Officials say you should remove water-exposed vehicles and equipment away from structures. Anyone who notices a battery smoking, overheating, or making an unusual sound should call 911 immediately.



Emergency officials in Wildwood are urging residents not to use or charge battery-powered vehicles and equipment that may have been exposed to floodwaters during last weekend's nor'easter.

What we know:

The Wildwood Fire Department issued a public safety announcement on Thursday advising residents to move waterlogged battery-powered vehicles and equipment away from structures.

"In the event you see a battery smoking, overheating, or making unusual sounds, evacuate the area and call 911 immediately," the announcement read.

They advise contacting the equipment manufacturer for instructions on how to process before using or attempting to charge the potentially damaged battery again.

The backstory:

Wildwood was one of several New Jersey shore towns that endured widespread flooding during last weekend's nor'easter.

Wind gusts between 60 and 70 mph ripped across the state, churning up ocean waves reaching 15 to 18 feet high.

The intense surf caused severe beach erosion and major flooding that worsened during high tide.

The hardest hit communities were still cleaning up almost a week later.