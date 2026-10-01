Philadelphia Water Department says it will begin to repair massive Mayfair sinkhole

The Brief The Philadelphia Water Department said it will soon begin to repair a massive sinkhole in Mayfair. Emergency repair crews assessed the job on Wednesday and plan to start work on Monday. There is currently no timetable for the repair to be complete.



The Philadelphia Water Department on Thursday said it will soon begin fixing a massive sinkhole that has consumed part of a street in Mayfair over the last several weeks.

What we know:

In a statement to FOX 29 News, the Philadelphia Water Department said it dispatched an emergency repair contractor to take over the repair of the cave-in on Fanshawe Street.

After assessing the street and plumbing conditions on Wednesday, repair crews will start work on Monday, the department said.

"We appreciate the continued patience of the residents on the block and apologize for the frustration this has caused," they wrote.

Residents who live near the caved in sinkhole should expect further correspondence from the Philadelphia Water Department. They plan to barricade off the area for the safety of residents.

The backstory:

Residents on Fanshawe Street said the sinkhole started as the size of a watermelon and has since grown to consume part of the road.

"I just want them to fix it because it's a hazard," said Shawna, a resident on the block. "I don't want anyone getting hurt."

For a while, neighbors say the only sign of the sinkhole being addressed were a few planks of wood, a mound of dirt, and some cones.

What we don't know:

The Philadelphia Water Department did not share a timetable for when the repair work to be completed.