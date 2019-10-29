Officials: Man charged with luring 14-year-old boy for sex in Camden County

article

A man has been charged with luring a minor in Camden County after prosecutors say he attempted to engage in sexual activity with whom he believed to be a 14-year-old boy.

Mark Seidman, 41, of Westampton, thought he was chatting with a teenage boy he met online. Instead, he was sending messages to an undercover Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent working with the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office High-Tech Crimes Unit (HTCU).

On Monday, Seidman arrived at an agreed upon location in Pennsauken to allegedly engage in the sexual activity. He was arrested by law enforcement officers upon his arrival.

Seidman, a mechanical engineer at Wynright Resources LLC, was charged with second-degree luring, attempted criminal sexual contact, attempted sexual assault with a minor and related offenses. He is currently being held at Camden County Correctional Facility pending a pretrial detention hearing.

This is an ongoing investigation.