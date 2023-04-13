Officials: Man dies after being shot in the stomach in Southwest Philadelphia
article
PHILADELPHIA - Homicide detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating the shooting death of a man in Philadelphia, authorities say.
According to officials, the shooting occurred on the 2100 block of Gould Street in the city's Southwest Philadelphia section just after midnight on Thursday.
Authorities say a 28-year-old man was shot once in the stomach.
MORE LOCAL HEADLINES
- Man with gunshot wound to head found dead, pulled from Delaware River in Philadelphia, police say
- Our Lady of Consolation Parish School students return to in-person learning at new location after 3-alarm fire
- Pennsylvania mom strangled son to death because of financial problems, documents say
He was transported to Penn Presbyterian Hospital by police, where he was pronounced dead at 12:58 a.m., per police.
Officials say the shooting scene has not been found and no arrest has been made.