Officials: Man dies after being shot in the stomach in Southwest Philadelphia

Homicide detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating the shooting death of a man in Philadelphia, authorities say.

According to officials, the shooting occurred on the 2100 block of Gould Street in the city's Southwest Philadelphia section just after midnight on Thursday.

Authorities say a 28-year-old man was shot once in the stomach.

He was transported to Penn Presbyterian Hospital by police, where he was pronounced dead at 12:58 a.m., per police.

Officials say the shooting scene has not been found and no arrest has been made.