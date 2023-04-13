Expand / Collapse search

Man with gunshot wound to head found dead, pulled from Delaware River in Philadelphia, police say

Published 
Philadelphia
FOX 29 Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - A death investigation is underway after the body of a dead man was discovered in Philadelphia. 

According to police, the body was recovered from the Delaware River in the area of Christopher Columbus Boulevard and Race Street just after 8 a.m. on Thursday. 

Officials say a man in his 30s, currently being identified as a John Doe, was found unresponsive. 

Authorities say he had a gunshot wound to the right side of his head. 

He was pronounced dead by medics on scene, according to law enforcement. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 