Man with gunshot wound to head found dead, pulled from Delaware River in Philadelphia, police say

A death investigation is underway after the body of a dead man was discovered in Philadelphia.

According to police, the body was recovered from the Delaware River in the area of Christopher Columbus Boulevard and Race Street just after 8 a.m. on Thursday.

Officials say a man in his 30s, currently being identified as a John Doe, was found unresponsive.

Authorities say he had a gunshot wound to the right side of his head.

He was pronounced dead by medics on scene, according to law enforcement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.