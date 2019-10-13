Old City Fest draws young and old alike in celebration of historic neighborhood

Thousands enjoyed the ambiance of the day, walking along some of the oldest and still cobbled streets of Philadelphia’s Old City neighborhood Sunday.

Celebrating Old City Fest, several blocks along 3rd and Arch Streets were transformed in order for folks to take advantage of the many independently owned shops, galleries and restaurants.

Old City Fest 2019

Young children and older folks were able to sample food from Old City’s many restaurants. Others demonstrated their ax-throwing skills. Many were able to take part in a mural painting project. Galleries were open and many were happy to take in the culture of Old City.

The weather held out for the festivities and people stretched their legs, enjoying the afternoon filled with food and a walk among the city’s oldest streets.