On Opening Day, Tampa Bay Rays tweet 'it's a great day' to arrest Breonna Taylor's 'killers'

Home openers began this week in an unconventional way, and the Tampa Bay Rays used their Opening Day to share a message.

"Today is Opening Day," according to a Twitter post on the Tampa Bay Rays' account, "which means it's a great day to arrest the killers of Breonna Taylor."

In a follow-up tweet, the organization announced it will donate $100,000 to the Corporation to Develop Communities of Tampa, the Pinellas County Urban League, the Equal Justice Initiative Remembrance Project, the NAACP chapter in Hillsborough County, and the People Empowering & Restoring Communities organization.

The tweet ended with "#BlackLivesMatter," along with a guide on social justice resources.

Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman, was killed in her Louisville home in March by police who were serving a no-knock warrant. Protesters have been calling for the officers involved in her death to be charged. One of the officers was fired.

The Rays have previously been vocal following the death of George Floyd that sparked protests across the country. Following Floyd's death, the team released the following statement:

The Tampa Bay Rays will take on the Toronto Blue Jays for their home-opener Friday at 6:40 p.m.

