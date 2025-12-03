African Serval that escaped enclosure in Berks County hit, killed by car

The Brief An African Serval cat that escaped from a Berks County wildlife center in November was hit and killed by a car. Three cats escaped during a windstorm that toppled a tree and destroyed part of their enclosure. Two of the Serval cats were captured a week after they escaped.



The last of three African Serval cats that escaped its enclosure during a powerful windstorm in Berks County two months ago was struck and killed by a car.

Wildlife officials said the last remaining missing African Serval cat that escaped its enclosure in Berks County was struck and killed by a car.

The tragic update comes more than a month after three of the exotic cats escaped during a windstorm destroyed part of their enclosure.

Two of the cats were found a week later and safely returned to the Cricket Wildlife Center in Albertis.

The African Wildlife Foundation describes African Serval cats as "medium-sized wild cats with tawny, black-spotted coats and long necks and long legs that allow them to see over savanna grasses."

With an average lifespan of 23 years, Servals are primarily carnivores and can grow up to 60 centimeters long.