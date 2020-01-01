One year after tragedy, South Philadelphia String Band takes first place at 2020 Mummers Parade

The South Philadelphia String Band took first place at the 2020 Mummers Parade.

The win comes one year after a crash killed three of their members.

The group won top prize out of 16 string bands.

The crash happened in the early morning hours of Jan. 2, 2019 on Packer Avenue.

Police say a 2014 Audi A4 and a 2015 Acura RDX were headed in opposite directions when the driver of the Audi crossed a median and struck the SUV head-on.

Three of the Acura's four passengers -- Joseph Ferry, 36, Kelly Wiseley,35, and Dennis Palandro, 31 -- were killed. Ferry and Wiseley had become engaged over the holidays.

The SUV's lone survivor was Nicole Palandro, whose husband Dennis was killed in the crash.

