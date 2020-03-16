Otter livestream by California aquarium brings 'pawsitivity' during coronavirus pandemic

As the nation continues to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, people may, understandably, feel a bit down. In fact, FOX 10 has reported on the issue of stress and mental health during this pandemic, with a Paradise Valley-based psychologist saying that many of her patients are questioning whether or not to cancel everything.

On Monday, a California aquarium's livestream on social media managed to bring some "pawsitivity" during this time of doom and gloom.

The stream, made available by the Monterey Bay Aquarium, began Monday afternoon, and shows a sea otter lounging in an on-site pool.

The Monterey Bay Aquarium, like many other institutions around the country, is closed as a result of the pandemic, but officials say staff members are still looking after the animals at the facility.

As of Monday afternoon, the livestream was shared over 3,000 times on Facebook.

(Click here if you can't see the livestream)

According to the Monterey Bay Aquarium website, sea otters can be found along the Central California coast.

Advertisement

This story was reported on from Phoenix