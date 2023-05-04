Over 100 students perform in Philadelphia School Districts inaugural drum line expo

They've got the beat!

Over 100 Philadelphia students from near two dozen Philadelphia high school and middle schools got a chance to show off their love for drumming at a first-of-its-kind event.

The inaugural Drum Lines Exposition was held Thursday night at the Philadelphia High School For Girls. The free event was more than just a showcase of the students drum line talents.

"Today is a celebration of culture, it's a celebration of rhythm, it's a celebration of getting all the kids in every school involved in their music program," Philadelphia School District Drum line Coordinator Jesse Mell said.

Likewise, the students who performed on Thursday night believe the exposition was about more than just music.

"I like the fact that I can grow and develop while drumming," Sheriff Jallow, a Sophomore at Philadelphia Military Academy, said. "Drums really take my mind off everything, living in North Philly, You don't get as many opportunities as somebody who lives in the suburbs."

Some of the students, like freshman Leilani Seamon, were admittedly nervous for their big performance, but quickly shook off those pre-show jitters.

"As soon as I got up there, and I was doing something I love it was just really fun," Seamon told FOX 29's Dawn Timmeny.

The exposition comes months before the School District of Philadelphia's first ever drum line camp, a free five-week-long program. More information can be found on the district's website.