Over 64,000 pounds of raw beef products recalled over E. coli contamination

A Florida company is recalling over 64,000 pounds of raw beef products because they may be contaminated with E. coli.

According to the Food Safety and Inspection Service, Pride of Florida is recalling approximately 64,797 pounds of raw beef products that may be contaminated with E. coli O157:H7.

They said that the recall was issued after a sample tested positive for E. coli O157:H7.

The recall reportedly includes raw beef items produced between September 23 and October 10. All the affected products bear establishment number “EST. 18506” inside the USDA mark of inspection. Items such as chopped beef steaks, ground beef, beef patties, and more were affected.

E. coli O157:H7 is said to be a potentially deadly bacterium that can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea, and abdominal cramps after exposure. Most people recover within a week, but some develop a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome.

For more information on the raw beef recall, visit the Food Safety and Inspection Service website.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.