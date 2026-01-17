Overnight fire evacuates multiple floors of 22-unit Conshohocken Avenue high-rise

article

The Brief An overnight fire broke out inside a sixth-floor unit at a Conshohocken Avenue high-rise in Philadelphia. Multiple floors were evacuated as crews worked to contain the blaze. One person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation; residents were later allowed to return.



Fire crews responded overnight to a high-rise building along Conshohocken Avenue in Philadelphia after a reported fire in a sixth-floor unit led to evacuations on multiple floors.

What we know:

According to Philadelphia Fire Department dispatch, crews were called shortly after 1:30 a.m. to the River Park Condominiums on the 3600 block of Conshohocken Avenue for reports of a fire.

When firefighters arrived, they found fire coming from a sixth-floor unit. The sixth floor and adjacent floors were evacuated as a precaution. Officials said the building contains 22 units total.

One person was transported to a nearby hospital for smoke inhalation.

Fire crews were able to contain the fire to the unit where it originated, preventing it from spreading to other apartments. The fire was extinguished in just under an hour.

Although the incident was not raised to additional alarms, multiple fire companies responded to the scene.

What we don't know:

Fire officials have not released information on what caused the fire or the extent of damage to the unit where it started.

What's next:

After the fire was extinguished, residents were allowed to return to their apartments. The American Red Cross was called to the high-rise to assist residents who were displaced.