Overnight stabbings leave 2 in critical condition

Two separate stabbing incidents have left two people hospitalized in critical condition.

The first incident happened inside a home at approximately 3:16 a.m. on the 1400 block of Rosalie Street in the Northern section of the city.

A 22-year-old Hispanic man was stabbed nine times in the abdomen and side. He was taken by police to Albert Einstein Medical Center and is currently listed in critical condition. The scene was held, no arrest made, and no weapon recovered.

An investigation is active and ongoing with Northeast Detectives Division.

A second stabbing happened inside a separate home on the 5700 block fo Grays Avenue in West Philadelphia at approximately 1:31 a.m.

A 34-year-old Black woman was stabbed three times in her chest and once in the leg during a domestic dispute.

She was transported by PFD-Medic Unit to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

No arrest has been made nor has a weapon been recovered. The investigation is active and ongoing with Southwest Detectives Division.