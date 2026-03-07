Overnight violence in Philadelphia leaves 3 injured in separate shootings, stabbing

article

The Brief Three people were hurt in separate violent incidents across Philadelphia overnight, police say. Two shootings and one stabbing were reported between late Friday night and early Saturday morning. All victims survived; investigations into each case remain ongoing.



Friday, March 6 – Shooting on Ditman Street

On Friday, March 6, at about 10:13 p.m., a shooting occurred on the 46XX block of Ditman Street. A female was transported by private vehicle to Temple University Hospital with a gunshot wound. The investigation is active and ongoing, and is being handled by the Shooting Investigation Group.

Saturday, March 7 – Stabbing on West Susquehanna Avenue

On Saturday, March 7, at about 12:22 a.m., a stabbing occurred on the 16XX block of West Susquehanna Avenue. An adult male was transported by private vehicle to Lankenau Medical Center with a stab wound. The investigation is active and ongoing, and is being handled by Central Detectives.

Saturday, March 7 – Shooting victim arrives at Temple University Hospital

On Saturday, March 7, at about 6:10 a.m., a shooting victim arrived at Temple University Hospital. An adult male suffered a gunshot wound and is listed in stable condition. The location of that shooting is unknown at this time. The investigation is active and ongoing, and is being handled by the Shooting Investigation Group.

What we don't know:

Police have not released additional details about the victims, possible suspects, or what led up to the incidents.

What's next:

All three investigations remain active and ongoing.