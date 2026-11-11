Philadelphia Federation of Teachers proposes alternative plan to save 17public schools facing closure

The Brief The Philadelphia Federation of Teachers unveiled a plan to keep 17 public schools open, proposing $25.35 million for immediate repairs. The School District says the union proposal does not solve the problems of declining enrollment or major building deficiencies. Debate continues over the fate of the schools as officials call on the Mayor to intervene.



The Philadelphia Federation of Teachers (PFT) has introduced an alternative plan aimed at preventing the closure of 17 public schools, according to union officials. The PFT made the announcement at its headquarters, challenging the School District’s upcoming Facilities Master Plan.

What we know:

The Board of Education approved a Facilities Master Plan in April that will close 17 schools starting next year while upgrading more than 160 others. The union’s new alternative plan would instead fund immediate repairs and maintenance, allowing all 17 schools to stay open while improving environmental conditions.

The PFT is asking for $25.35 million in the first year, which leadership says equals less than 5 percent of the estimated cost for complete overhauls under the original district plan.

Their plan proposes that all 17 schools reach "fair" condition by the 2029 school year and "good" condition by the 2031 school year.

The other side:

The School District of Philadelphia pushed back in a statement, saying the union’s plan does not fully address serious problems.

According to district officials, the targeted schools need about $298 million in building repairs, with $50 million just for new HVAC systems at five locations.

The district argues the board-approved plan would invest $3 billion to modernize 169 campuses, cut the number of buildings with poor ratings from 85 to zero, and bring more academic and extracurricular opportunities. "Our students deserve more than short-term repairs and the preservation of the status quo," the district said. "They deserve a comprehensive, equitable, and sustainable investment in their futures. That is what Accelerating Opportunity is designed to deliver."

Funding strategies and projected timelines

The PFT proposes investing $25.35 million to start, focusing on urgent repairs. Union leaders say that’s a fraction of the cost of total overhauls. Their alternative centers on immediate upgrades with a goal for all schools to be at least "fair" by 2029 and "good" by 2031.

Meanwhile, the School District’s timeline outlines a longer-term vision that includes the full modernization of 169 schools for $3 billion if funding is available. Officials say school closures are tied to declining enrollment, aging buildings, and the need for sustainable strategies in the district.

Big picture view:

The union is leaning on city leaders, urging the Mayor to intervene, so the 17 schools are not closed. The district says it coordinated with all five labor unions for input in the planning process, but maintains that the status quo is not enough.

Community opposition to school closures has mounted since the Board’s April vote, with supporters of the targeted schools pushing to keep neighborhood campuses open.

What we don't know:

It is unclear whether the Mayor will intervene or if board officials will consider the union’s proposal in future decisions about the Facilities Master Plan.