New Jersey father charged after 3-year-old suffers self-inflicted gunshot wound

The Brief Moses Molina, 32, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child after his 3-year-old son found his gun in a bag on the floor and shot himself. Molina and the child's mother were sleeping when they were awoken by the sound of a gunshot. The 3-year-old was hospitalized in critical but stable condition.



Prosecutors say a New Jersey father was sleeping when his 3-year-old son found his gun in a bag on the floor and pulled the trigger.

What we know:

Moses Molina, 32, was charged with second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office announced on Wednesday.

It's alleged that Molina and the child's mother were sleeping in their Bridgeton home when they were awoken by the sound of a gunshot just before 3 a.m. They found the 3-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the face.

The child was hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

Investigators later determined that Molina's firearm was being stored in a bag on the floor.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not provided an update about the child's condition. It's unknown if the gun was legally owned.