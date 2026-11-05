Expand / Collapse search

New Jersey father charged after 3-year-old suffers self-inflicted gunshot wound

By
Cumberland County
Published November 5, 2026 7:57 AM EST
Published November 5, 2026 7:57 AM EST

The Brief

    • Moses Molina, 32, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child after his 3-year-old son found his gun in a bag on the floor and shot himself.
    • Molina and the child's mother were sleeping when they were awoken by the sound of a gunshot.
    • The 3-year-old was hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

PHILADELPHIA - Prosecutors say a New Jersey father was sleeping when his 3-year-old son found his gun in a bag on the floor and pulled the trigger.

What we know:

Moses Molina, 32, was charged with second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office announced on Wednesday. 

It's alleged that Molina and the child's mother were sleeping in their Bridgeton home when they were awoken by the sound of a gunshot just before 3 a.m. They found the 3-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the face. 

The child was hospitalized in critical but stable condition. 

Investigators later determined that Molina's firearm was being stored in a bag on the floor. 

What we don't know:

Authorities have not provided an update about the child's condition. It's unknown if the gun was legally owned.

The Source: Information provided by the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office.

Cumberland CountyCrime & Public SafetyNews