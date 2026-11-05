New Jersey father charged after 3-year-old suffers self-inflicted gunshot wound
PHILADELPHIA - Prosecutors say a New Jersey father was sleeping when his 3-year-old son found his gun in a bag on the floor and pulled the trigger.
What we know:
Moses Molina, 32, was charged with second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office announced on Wednesday.
It's alleged that Molina and the child's mother were sleeping in their Bridgeton home when they were awoken by the sound of a gunshot just before 3 a.m. They found the 3-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the face.
The child was hospitalized in critical but stable condition.
Investigators later determined that Molina's firearm was being stored in a bag on the floor.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not provided an update about the child's condition. It's unknown if the gun was legally owned.
The Source: Information provided by the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office.