Malayshia Alford: Investigation into 10-year-old’s murder could result in additional arrests, charges: DA

The Brief Officials announced charges against 36-year-old Carprice Williams, the foster parent of 10-year-old Malayshia Alford in her homicide. The girl's body was found in the trunk of a car in Lindenwold, New Jersey after a 10-day search, and officials say the investigation remains active. District Attorney Larry Krasner says his office has jurisdiction to go after the systems and agencies that were supposed to protect Malayshia which could lead to additional arrests.



New details emerge after 36-year-old foster mom and teacher, Carprice Williams, was charged with the murder of 10-year-old Malayshia Alford.

What we know:

Community advocate Amir Barber continues to monitor the growing memorial outside the home where Malayshia lived with her foster mother, Carprice Williams, 36, now charged with Malayshia’s murder.

He’s planning a trip to Harrisburg on Thursday, with others, to push for accountability.

"You’re talking about a 10-year-old innocent girl that suffered, she suffered before she died," he says. "Everything needs to come out, everything, all the kids that his happened to, they need to speak up."

Law enforcement sources tell FOX 29 a relative of Williams led them to where they found Malayshia, in the trunk of a vehicle in Lindenwold, New Jersey on Wednesday night.

That same relative, sources say, is the one seen on surveillance video on October 22nd. Officials said the video shows someone moving Malayshia’s body from the home on North Simpson Street.

What they're saying:

FOX 29 asked District Attorney Larry Krasner on Tuesday if that person will face charges.

"I cannot confirm or deny that the person depicted in the video is a relative, but what I can say is that we are very serious and intentional about exploring whether there are other people that have committed crimes and that would include anybody that might have had direct involvement, but it would also include others who had a less direct involvement."

According to the attorney representing Malayshia’s estate, Williams, who is also a teacher with the School District of Philadelphia, was the subject of DHS child abuse investigation involving a different child in her care and had her foster home closed in 2021. Sources tell FOX 29 police also launched an investigation, but it did not result in charges.

District Attorney Krasnser said to his knowledge, his office became aware of that investigation after Williams’ arrest last week.

"It involved very serious injuries to a child that was in foster care under the care of Caprice Williams and obviously that is important and concerning."

Dig deeper:

Nearly 20 years ago, a Philadelphia Grand Jury investigation led to criminal charges against nine people following the death of Danieal Kelly, 14, in August 2006 in West Philadelphia.

Investigators said Kelly, who had cerebral palsy, died of severe starvation and malnutrition, and the investigation found serious failures by the Department of Human Services and a private contractor. Those failures included that workers ignored at least five reports of mistreatment.

FOX 29 asked District Attorney Krasner if his office has jurisdiction to go after the systems and agencies that were supposed to protect Malayshia.

"We do have jurisdiction to look at those things, obviously when you start to investigate an incident that does involve systems, you may end up investigating other people, and that may lead to people who are within those systems, involved in those systems, either as witnesses or some other capacity," he says.

In a press release Tuesday evening, Mayor Parker announced she has signed an executive order issuing a review of the city's foster care system following the murder of 10-year-old Malayshia Alford.

Related article

The committee will be tasked with identifying potential gaps in oversight and recommending specific reforms aimed at preventing child abuse, injuries and deaths among children in foster care.

What's next:

The District Attorney says an announcement could come as early as Thursday.