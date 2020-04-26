Pa. businesses receive $13.5M from COVID-19 funding program

The state says 160 companies in 43 Pennsylvania are getting help from a second round of state loan funding to help firms during the coronavirus pandemic.

The state Department of Community and Economic Development says the companies have received a total of $13.5 million in loans as part of the COVID19 Working Capital Access Program.

More than $23 million total has been awarded so far to businesses such as restaurants, wellness centers, wineries and breweries, consulting firms, salons and spas, officials said.

“These loans will help businesses in the commonwealth quickly access capital to address their critical needs while we continue to follow the governor and health secretary’s orders,” said Sec. Davin. “Small businesses are the fabric of our commonwealth, and the Wolf Administration is committed to supporting them to the fullest extent during this unprecedented time.”

For more information about the Department of Community and Economic Development and finacial help for businesses, you can visit the site resources.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Advertisement

2 NJ residents make 'remarkable' recovery after ground-breaking plasma transfusions

NJ boy commended for asking for food donations instead of birthday gifts

NJ teachers get creative, broadcast classes during pandemic

Coronavirus rates stabilizing, parts of US may be able to open in next few weeks: CDC

New Jersey to work with Pa, Del. and other states to reopen post-pandemic

New Jersey landlord praised for waiving 3 months of rent: 'He exemplifies the spirit we need to see'

Interactive map tracks spread of COVID-19 globally

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP