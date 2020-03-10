Interactive map tracks spread of COVID-19 globally

The number of coronavirus cases and deaths continues to climb, with at least 26 deaths reported in the U.S. and more than 115,000 people infected across the globe.

The map above illustrates where confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus exist across the world. See mobile version here.

The newly identified COVID-19 virus refers to the novel coronavirus first detected in Wuhan China. This virus is different from the previously identified coronaviruses 229E, NL63, OC43, or HKU1, which have been known to circulate among humans, causing mild illness likened to the common cold.

COVID-19 was previously thought to only infect animals but has now emerged to spread among people. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says the first infections were associated with live animal markets in China but can spread person-to-person globally.

So far, these are the states impacted by the virus, according to an interactive real-time map provided by Johns Hopkins University:

– Arizona

– California

– Colorado

– Connecticut

– Florida

– Georgia

– Hawaii

– Illinois

– Indiana

– Iowa

– Kansas

– Kentucky

– Maryland

– Massachusetts

– Minnesota

– Missouri

– Nebraska

– Nevada

– New Hampshire

– New York

– North Carolina

– Oklahoma

– Oregon

– Pennsylvania

– South Carolina

– Tennessee

– Texas

– Utah

– Vermont

– Virginia

– Washington

– Wisconsin

___

___

