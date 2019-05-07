Parents arrested after 3-year-old son found alone at Folcroft 7-Eleven

Police say a mother and father have been arrested after their 3-year-old son was found wandering alone at a 7-Eleven in Folcroft.

There was no comment from the father and mother being taken away in handcuffs by Folcroft police Tuesday night. Police say 29-year-old Tawanda Sudler and 33-year-old James Bell were both arrested for child endangerment of their 3-year-old son.

The boy was found by Good Samaritan around noon Tuesday at the store. Police were called and there was an all-out search for the boy's parents. It wasn't until 3 hours later his mother saw her son's picture on news reports and called police.

"Basically from what I understood is that mom was sleeping and dad was cooking," Folcroft Police Chief William Bair said.

The boy and his four siblings left the police station in the custody of their grandmother under the supervision of Children and Youth Services.

