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Parkway cleanup underway after July 4th concert, fireworks stretch into early Sunday morning

By  and 
FOX 29 Philadelphia
Philadelphia
Published July 5, 2026 9:13 AM EDT
Published July 5, 2026 9:13 AM EDT
July 4th Parkway cleanup; deadly Sunday morning shooting | Good Day Weekend
July 4th Parkway cleanup; deadly Sunday morning shooting | Good Day Weekend

July 4th Parkway cleanup; deadly Sunday morning shooting | Good Day Weekend

Cleanup in underway on the Parkway after Philadelphia's July 4th concert and fireworks stretched into the early morning on Sunday as police investigate a deadly shooting in West Philadelphia.

The Brief

    • Crews on Sunday morning began the monumental task of clearing debris and breaking down the massive main stage on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.
    • The concert was forced to evacuate around 8:40 p.m. Saturday due to severe storms. However, the show officially resumed after midnight.
    • Thousands of fans stuck around until 3 a.m. to see performances by Will Smith, Meek Mill, and The Roots, capped off by a fireworks display.

PHILADELPHIA - The Fourth of July party is officially over on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, and a massive morning-after cleanup is officially underway.

What we know:

Following a chaotic night of severe weather, a total crowd evacuation and a star-studded concert that roared back to life and blasted music until 3 a.m., city crews now face the task of getting the Parkway back to normal.

By 8 a.m. Sunday, the festival grounds had been transformed into a construction and sanitation zone. Crews are working to break down the towering main stage and clear mountains of debris left behind by thousands of late-night concertgoers. 

Officials are rushing to complete the breakdown so normal traffic patterns can resume, but the sheer scale of the festival setup means workers have a long day ahead of them.

July 4th in Philly: Ben Franklin Parkway shuts down due to weather
July 4th in Philly: Ben Franklin Parkway shuts down due to weather

July 4th in Philly: Ben Franklin Parkway shuts down due to weather

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly, New Jersey, has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Philadelphia, Montgomery, Bucks, Delaware, Chester, and Berks counties until 9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 4.  At 8:45 p.m., Independence Mall concertgoers were asked to evacuate amid the severe weather alert. 

The evacuation

The backstory:

The event began with crews and concertgoers battling intense daytime heat. However, by mid-evening, the threat shifted from rising temperatures to severe atmospheric fireworks.

Initial performances by Seal and Jill Scott went off without a hitch, but the momentum came to a halt around 8:40 p.m. As powerful storms rolled into the area, organizers were forced to issue an immediate evacuation order.

While some fans headed for cover or called it a night, a massive crowd decided to wait out the storm in hopes the music would return.

Related

One Philly Concert on Parkway resumes after severe weather-related delay
article

One Philly Concert on Parkway resumes after severe weather-related delay

The One Philly Concert on the Parkway was cut short and temporarily paused due to severe weather, but resumed after the threat passed.

Their patience paid off. Shortly after midnight, the storm cleared, the stage lights flickered back on, and the Parkway transformed into late-night festival grounds.

The energy remained electric as a powerhouse lineup took the stage in the early morning hours, including The Roots, Meek Mill and Will Smith.

The night concluded with a massive fireworks display lighting up the Philly sky over the late-night crowd.

Philly concert paused set to resume after storm
Philly concert paused set to resume after storm

Philly concert paused set to resume after storm

The One Philly Concert on the Parkway was cut short and temporarily paused due to severe weather, but resumed after the threat passed.  

Missing headlines

Dig deeper:

While the night was ultimately a success for those who stayed, there was one major disappointment caused by the weather delay. Pop superstar and scheduled headliner Christina Aguilera was ultimately unable to perform due to the heavily shifted timeline.

Despite missing the headlining set, local reports indicate the crowd's mood was overwhelmingly positive, with the Parkway remaining completely packed until the final notes wrapped up near dawn.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by reporting by FOX 29.

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