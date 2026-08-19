Suspect sought in vandalism of YO/OY statue outside National Museum of Jewish History

The Brief Police are searching for a suspect accused of vandalizing the YO/OY statue outside the Weitzman National Museum of Jewish History in Old City. The suspect is believe to be between 50-60 years old with numerous tattoos. Anyone with information on the suspect should contact police.



Police are searching for a man who they say vandalized the YO/OY statue outside the Weitzman National Museum of Jewish History.

What we know:

The Philadelphia Police Department shared surveillance photos of a suspect who they believe is between 50-60 years old.

Investigators say the vandalism occurred just after 8 p.m. on Aug. 13 and was reported by museum staff the next morning.

The suspect is believe to be between 50-60 years old with numerous tattoos.

The suspect was wearing a white tank top, khaki shorts, and red/white Nike Air Jordan's at the time of the alleged crime.

Police say he was last seen entering the SEPTA station on 5th Street via the south-east stairs.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect was dragging a large suitcase.

What they're saying:

"This act of vandalism is just the latest example of increased antisemitic attacks across our Commonwealth and our country," Gov. Josh Shapiro wrote in a social media post.

"Acts of hate against any group have no place here. And no matter who you pray to or how you worship, I want you to know that you have a home here in Pennsylvania."

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspect is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.