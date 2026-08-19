Suspect sought in vandalism of YO/OY statue outside National Museum of Jewish History
PHILADELPHIA - Police are searching for a man who they say vandalized the YO/OY statue outside the Weitzman National Museum of Jewish History.
What we know:
The Philadelphia Police Department shared surveillance photos of a suspect who they believe is between 50-60 years old.
Investigators say the vandalism occurred just after 8 p.m. on Aug. 13 and was reported by museum staff the next morning.
The suspect is believe to be between 50-60 years old with numerous tattoos.
The suspect was wearing a white tank top, khaki shorts, and red/white Nike Air Jordan's at the time of the alleged crime.
Police say he was last seen entering the SEPTA station on 5th Street via the south-east stairs.
Surveillance footage shows the suspect was dragging a large suitcase.
What they're saying:
"This act of vandalism is just the latest example of increased antisemitic attacks across our Commonwealth and our country," Gov. Josh Shapiro wrote in a social media post.
"Acts of hate against any group have no place here. And no matter who you pray to or how you worship, I want you to know that you have a home here in Pennsylvania."
What you can do:
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspect is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.
The Source: Information provided by the Philadelphia Police Department.