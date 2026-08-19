Maine man wanted on sex crime charges caught at Philadelphia airport before catching flight

The Brief U.S. Customs and Border Protection arrested a Maine man with active felony warrants while he tried to board a flight to Germany on Sunday at Philadelphia International Airport. The man faces charges including gross sexual assault and assault on law enforcement officers, according to Somerset County Sheriff’s Office in Maine. Authorities confirmed the extradition warrant and transferred him to local police for extradition.



A Maine man wanted on multiple felony charges, including sex crimes and assault on law enforcement, was arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Philadelphia International Airport on Sunday as he tried to board a one-way flight to Germany, according to authorities.

What we know:

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers encountered Matthew Thomas Cooley, 41, of Solon, Maine, at a departure gate as he attempted to board a flight to Frankfurt. Officers verified with Somerset County Sheriff’s Office in Maine that a full extradition warrant remained active for Cooley and confirmed he was the subject of that warrant.

The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office charged Cooley with two counts of gross sexual assault, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, domestic violence stalking, two counts of assault on an officer, and refusing to submit to arrest for allegedly pepper spraying arresting officers.

CBP officers arrested Cooley and handed him over to Tinicum Township Police Department officers to begin extradition.

What they're saying:

"Customs and Border Protection officers will always leverage our border security authority to help victims of sexual assault seek justice by capture dangerous fugitives attempting to flee the United States," said Elliott N. Ortiz, CBP’s Area Port Director in Philadelphia. "Capturing dangerous fugitives is one way in which CBP works with our law enforcement partners to help keep our communities safe," said Ortiz.

How CBP’s screening efforts work at U.S. airports

Big picture view:

CBP officers compare international passenger and cargo manifests to numerous law enforcement databases, including the National Crime Information Center, to identify anyone who may require more inspection, such as those with outstanding arrest warrants.

CBP processed more than one million arriving travelers every day at airports, seaports and land border crossings, and arrested an average of 37 wanted persons.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details about when extradition to Maine will occur or the circumstances around how the warrant was originally issued.