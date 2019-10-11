Part of Schuylkill Expressway eastbound to close overnight next week for repairs

article

Portions of the eastbound lanes of the Schuylkill expressway will be closed overnight all of next week and next weekend as crews continue to work on the roadway.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation says I-76 eastbound will be closed during overnight hours between the 30th Street and South Street exits for repair and repaving.

Monday through Thursday, the eastbound lanes in that area will be reduced to a single lane at 9 p.m. and then closed completely from 11 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

During weeknight closures, traffic will exit at 30th Street, follow 30th Street around the station, turn left on Chestnut Street and right on Schuylkill Avenue to the ramp to eastbound I-76 at Walnut Street.

In addition, lane restrictions will be in place on sections of westbound I-76 in Center City at night next week. Westbound traffic will be reduced to a single lane during from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

During next weekend’s closure of eastbound I-76, motorists will be directed to use the following alternate routes:

Follow eastbound I-676 to southbound Interstate 95 to access I-76; or

Exit at 30th Street, follow 30th Street around the station, turn right on Market Street, left on 38th Street and straight on University Avenue to 34th Street to access the ramp to eastbound I-76.

During the closure of eastbound I-76, the following ramps will be closed and detoured from 11:00 PM Friday, October 11, to 5:00 AM Monday, October 14:

Westbound I-676 ramp to eastbound I-76. I-676 motorists will be detoured west on I-76 to the Montgomery Drive/West River Drive exit, then take the ramp to eastbound I-76 and follow the detour at 30th Street; and

Walnut Street ramp to eastbound I-76. Motorists will be directed to follow Walnut Street, turn left on 38th Street and go straight on University Avenue to 34th Street and the ramp to eastbound I-76.

Drivers are advised to use an alternate route or allow extra time when traveling through the work areas during the lane closures because significant backups and delays will occur.

PennDOT is repairing and resurfacing the I-76 viaduct under a $39.8 million contract.