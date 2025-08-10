Pat Dugan will run against Larry Krasner again for Philadelphia District Attorney

article

The Brief Pat Dugan says he will be running for Philadelphia's district attorney in the General Election. He will be facing incumbent Larry Krasner for a second time. The former judge and registered Democrat will be running as a Republican.



Former Municipal Court Judge Pat Dugan has announced that he will file to run for Philadelphia district attorney in November's General Election, challenging Larry Krasner a second time.

What we know:

Incumbent Larry Krasner defeated Dugan in the democratic primary election back in May after securing about 60 percent of the votes.

Dugan, a registered Democrat, says he will appear as a Republican in the General Election after receiving over 6,000 write-in votes.

Philadelphia Republicans had failed to back a candidate for the first time in decades, which all but ensured Krasner would remain the city's top prosecutor.

The backstory:

Krasner is running for his third term as district attorney.

After securing the democratic primary win in May, Krasner shared a message for any would-be Republican challenger who emerges before Election Day.

"If it should turn out that I have a Republican opponent…I have a question for that opponent and his rich friends from far away, and that question is: Which part don't you like? The safety or the fairness," Krasner said in his victory speech back in May.

Dugan, a municipal court judge for 17 years, previously said he ran for district attorney because he believes "the city needs to be much safer than it has been."

"I care about the city as a lifelong Philadelphian," he said. "I want my grandbabies to feel safe, I want the citizens of Philadelphia's children to feel safe."