Paulsboro house fire spreads to second home, displacing residents

Gloucester County
PAULSBORO, N.J. - Crews in Gloucester County, New Jersey spent Friday morning battling a two-alarm house fire that spread to a second home.

The fire broke out around 4:30 a.m. on the 300 block of Mantua Avenue in Paulsboro. 

Officials say the fire started in one home and later spread to a second home. 

One of the homes was destroyed. 

The Red Cross is assisting three residents and one person was transported to a nearby hospital in unknown condition. 