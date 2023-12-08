Paulsboro house fire spreads to second home, displacing residents
PAULSBORO, N.J. - Crews in Gloucester County, New Jersey spent Friday morning battling a two-alarm house fire that spread to a second home.
The fire broke out around 4:30 a.m. on the 300 block of Mantua Avenue in Paulsboro.
Officials say the fire started in one home and later spread to a second home.
One of the homes was destroyed.
The Red Cross is assisting three residents and one person was transported to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.