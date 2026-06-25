PAWS turns World Cup excitement into lifesaving push for Philadelphia’s adoptable pets

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The Brief PAWS is tying into World Cup excitement in Philadelphia to spotlight adoptable animals. The shelter’s summer foster challenge aims to place 300 animals in homes between June 1 and July 31. PAWS said fostering one animal can help save multiple lives by opening shelter space for another pet in need.



World Cup energy is filling Philadelphia this summer, and PAWS is hoping some of that attention can help the city’s adoptable pets.

PAWS launches summer foster challenge

PAWS, the Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society, is using the excitement around the World Cup to encourage people to foster, adopt, volunteer or donate.

The shelter’s ‘Everyday Heroes’ foster challenge runs from June 1 through July 31.

Allison Lamond, community outreach and volunteer manager at PAWS, said the goal is to place 300 animals into homes during the challenge.

"Summer months are the hardest months at PAWS," Lamond said. "Actually, in animal welfare in general, summer months, we are flooded in the shelters with animals that really need our help."

This year’s foster challenge is called "Philadelphia’s everyday heroes."

Everyday Heroes: Foster Challenge — a two month-long initiative and urgent call to action to place 300 pets into foster homes between June 1 and July 31. (PAWS)

"Be a hero by taking an animal out of the shelter; if that’s fostering, if that’s adopting," Lamond said.

How people can help

PAWS is asking Philadelphians to get involved in any way they can.

Lamond said fostering and adoption are two of the biggest ways to help, but they are not the only options.

"If you can’t foster, consider adoption," Lamond said. "If you can’t adopt, we have volunteer opportunities. If you can’t volunteer, consider donating."

She said even sharing PAWS posts online can help boost visibility for animals looking for homes.

"Please click share, please click like, comment on something, give us a little boost so that we can help spread the word to maybe somebody who can join us," Lamond said.

Screenshot of PAWS Website

Why fostering matters

Lamond said every foster home creates more space for PAWS to help another animal.

"Every single time a cage opens up, that means we get to go to animal control, take another animal and bring them here," Lamond said. "So really, you’re helping to save the life of multiple animals."

PAWS is a no-kill organization, and Lamond said its goal is to save as many animals as possible.

She said PAWS often focuses on animals that need the most help.

"We affectionately like to call them Philadelphia’s underdogs," Lamond said. "Cats included, but underdogs is a phrase."

A World Cup tie-in

With Philadelphia hosting World Cup matches, PAWS is also using soccer-themed promotions to draw attention to animals looking for homes.

Lamond said the idea is simple: use what the city is already excited about to help more pets.

"Any way we can try to get kittens to knock on a soccer ball, and hopefully grab the attention of somebody who’s maybe a soccer fan," Lamond said. "They’re thinking about the right sign. We want that sign to be a cute animal in a little jersey."

She said tying adoptable pets to what is happening in the city feels like a natural fit.

"Any way we can promote animals and really bring it back to what’s happening in the city feels like a real win-win," Lamond said.

Where PAWS is located

PAWS has multiple locations in Philadelphia.

Lamond said the organization has a Grays Ferry location in Southwest Philadelphia, an adoption center at 2nd and Arch streets and another location in Northeast Philadelphia.

The Grays Ferry and Northeast Philadelphia locations provide basic clinical care, including spay and neuter services, vaccines, checkups and wellness visits.

Lamond said the only PAWS location where people can walk in to adopt is the 2nd and Arch adoption center.

The Grays Ferry location often houses animals that need extra care before they are ready for adoption, which is one reason fostering is so important.

Why adoption changes lives

Lamond said adoption gives animals the chance to leave the shelter and enter a home where they can be loved.

She said she often thinks about what it means for an animal on adoption day.

"You have no idea how awesome your day is about to be," Lamond said she would tell cats before they left for their new homes. "You get to go and be in a place where somebody’s going to love you."

She said PAWS also works to support adopters after an animal goes home.

"We’re going to make sure that people are able to have all the things that they need to be able to care for that animal for the rest of their life," Lamond said.

What's next:

PAWS is continuing its foster challenge through July 31, with the goal of placing 300 animals into homes.

Lamond said anyone who cannot foster can still help by adopting, volunteering, donating or sharing PAWS’ message. You can follow PAWS on Instagram and Facebook.