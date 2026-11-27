The Brief Audubon beat Haddon Township 29-0 on Nov. 26 in the final Thanksgiving Day matchup of the Curley Cup, ending a 63-year South Jersey high school football tradition. Named after longtime coach Tom Curley, the Camden County rivalry dates back to 1963 and has spanned three generations of the Curley family. The schools will keep playing for the Curley Cup, but scheduling changes will move next year's game to Veterans Day, Nov. 11, with the date rotating in future seasons.



A 63-year Thanksgiving Day high school football tradition came to a close in Camden County as Audubon shut out Haddon Township 29-0 to win the final holiday edition of the Curley Cup.

Despite cold, rainy and muddy conditions on Thursday, Nov. 26, fans from both South Jersey communities packed the sidelines at Audubon High School for a rivalry that dates back to 1963.

Local perspective:

The annual matchup is named in honor of the late Tom Curley, a longtime coach who led both programs during his career. For his family, the game has anchored the holiday for decades—spanning three generations, with Tom coaching, his son Pat playing and Pat's son later taking the field.

"This game became a centerpiece of our Thanksgiving. This game came first and then we had dinner later," Pat Curley said.

For Audubon's senior class, Thursday's victory also served as one last memory on their home turf.

"It's my fourth year coming out, playing the last game of our football careers on our field," senior Mike Aversa said.

Why the tradition is changing

While the rivalry itself isn't going away, high school football scheduling changes—including earlier regular-season finales and expanded state playoff calendars—have made waiting until late November increasingly difficult for programs to sustain.

"We are going to keep the Curley Cup going, but it's not sustainable on Thanksgiving Day anymore," Haddon Township Athletic Director Tim George said.

What's next:

Audubon and Haddon Township will continue competing annually for the Curley Cup, just on a new calendar. Starting in 2027, the game will move to Veterans Day on Nov. 11, before rotating to different dates in future seasons.