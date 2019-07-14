PECO still working to restore power to customers impacted by manhole fire

PECO says crews are still working to restore power to customers impacted by a manhole fire Saturday that knocked out electricity in large parts of Old City and Center City.

Officials Monday morning said seven customers were still without power. Electricity has returned to historic attractions such as the Liberty Bell, Independence Visitor Center and the Museum of American Jewish History, according to the company.

PECO estimates around 400 customers were impacted by the outage after a manhole fire ignited at the intersection of 4th and Market Streets around 1 a.m.

Emergency responders said the blaze was put under control around 4:30 a.m., but flames could still be seen billowing from the manhole. PECO officials announced the fire was extinguished at 7:30 a.m.

Fire investigators are working to see what caused the blaze.