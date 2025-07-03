3 remain critical in New Jersey skydiving plane crash: 'Something out of a movie'

The Brief Three people remain in critical condition after a skydiving plane with 15 people aboard crashed in Williamstown, New Jersey. Investigators believe the plane was trying to return to the airport after encountering a problem shortly after take-off. Williamstown Police Chief John McBride described the scene as "chaotic" and "something from a movie."



Three people remain in critical condition after a skydiving plane with 15 people aboard crashed at a small airport in Williamstown, New Jersey on Wednesday.

Fourteen people were hospitalized following the crash, which investigators believe happened after the plane encountered a problem shortly after take-off and was returning to the airport.

What we know:

Emergency responders swarmed Cross Keys Airport on Wednesday afternoon after a skydiving plane with 15 people aboard crashed into a wooded area near the runway.

Monroe Township Police Chief John McBride was among the first people there and described the scene as "chaotic" and "something out of a movie."

Fourteen people were hospitalized, including three severely injured passengers who were airlifted to Cooper University Hospital and later transferred to Inspira Hospital in Mullica Hill. Police on Wednesday said eight crash victims remain in Cooper.

"It was a pretty unbelievable scene," McBride told reporters less than 24-hours after the crash. "A plane crashing itself, in 27 years being here I've never seen something like that."

Officials say first responders recently ran a drill at Cross Keys Airport for a nearly identical scenario. They believe it helped emergency crew execute a near flawless response on Wednesday.

"When the units came together and everyone was operating – for something as chaotic as it seemed – everybody knew their job and everybody was doing it, and it was very impressive," Chief McBride said.

What we don't know:

Details about what exactly caused the plane to crash remain unknown, and will likely come from an FAA investigation into the incident.

Investigators were at the airport on Thursday to assess the crash site.

What's next:

No known changes have been made to skydiving event that is supposed to happen this weekend at Cross Keys Airport.