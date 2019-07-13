Manhole fire erupts as PECO crews worked to restore power in Old City

A fire erupted inside a manhole overnight as PECO crews worked to restore a widespread electrical outage in Old City.

Officials say the fire started just after midnight on the 4th and Market Streets. PECO workers were trying to restore power to an estimated 400 customers on 3rd and 4th Streets between Market and Chestnut.

Firefighters contained the blaze by 4:30 a.m., but flames and smoke could be seen billowing from the manhole by 4:30 a.m.

PECO officials announced shortly after 7:30 a.m. that the fire was completely put out. Investigators will now work to piece together what caused the inferno.

No injuries have been reported.

PECO says there is no estimation for when power will successfully be restored.