Pedestrian dies after he is struck by vehicle in South Philadelphia, police say

One man has died after he was struck by a vehicle in South Philadelphia late Sunday night.

According to officials, the 31-year-old victim was crossing against the red light at Broad Street and Washington Avenue late Sunday, about 11:40 when he was struck by a person driving a car.

The driver stopped at the scene, authorities say.

The pedestrian was rushed to Jefferson Hospital suffering from head trauma and other multiple injuries. He was pronounced dead Monday morning.

The driver sustained some facial injuries and was also treated at Jefferson Hospital. That person is listed as stable.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. No DUI is suspected. No charges are pending at this time.

