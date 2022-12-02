Expand / Collapse search

Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle along Roosevelt Boulevard

By FOX 29 Staff
Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a crash that left a pedestrian dead in Northeast Philadelphia Friday morning.

The incident occurred near Cottman Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard just before 6 a.m. 

Police have yet to release more details surrounding the investigation, but say the driver of the striking vehicle stayed on scene.

The victim has not yet been identified.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 