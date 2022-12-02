Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle along Roosevelt Boulevard
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a crash that left a pedestrian dead in Northeast Philadelphia Friday morning.
The incident occurred near Cottman Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard just before 6 a.m.
Police have yet to release more details surrounding the investigation, but say the driver of the striking vehicle stayed on scene.
The victim has not yet been identified.
