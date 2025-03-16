Pedestrian hit by light pole in crash that left Philly officers injured
PHILADELPHIA - A crash involving a civilian vehicle and a patrol car ended with a light pole hitting a pedestrian in North Philadelphia on Sunday morning.
What we know:
Police say an SUV was speeding when it struck a police vehicle at 5th Street and Allegheny Avenue around 9:12 a.m.
The SUV then knocked down a light pole, which struck a nearby pedestrian.
The officers were treated and released at a local hospital, while the pedestrian is said to be in stable condition.
The driver of the SUV refused medical attention, according to police.
What's next:
The crash is under investigation. No charges have been announced.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Philadelphia Police Department.