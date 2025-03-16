Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
from SUN 5:00 PM EDT until SUN 11:00 PM EDT, Coastal Ocean County, Cumberland County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Southeastern Burlington County, Ocean County, Atlantic County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cape May County, Inland Sussex County, Kent County, Delaware Beaches County
3
Wind Advisory
until SUN 6:00 PM EDT, Lancaster County, Lebanon County
Wind Advisory
from SUN 12:00 PM EDT until SUN 9:00 PM EDT, Northampton County, Carbon County, Philadelphia County, Delaware County, Upper Bucks County, Eastern Chester County, Berks County, Western Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lower Bucks County, Monroe County, Western Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Somerset County, Hunterdon County, Salem County, Camden County, Warren County, New Castle County

Pedestrian hit by light pole in crash that left Philly officers injured

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  March 16, 2025 2:19pm EDT
Philadelphia
FOX 29 Philadelphia

The Brief

    • A pedestrian was hit by a light pole during a vehicle collision Sunday morning.
    • The crash involved a civilian vehicle and a police vehicle.
    • No one was seriously injured.

PHILADELPHIA - A crash involving a civilian vehicle and a patrol car ended with a light pole hitting a pedestrian in North Philadelphia on Sunday morning.

What we know:

Police say an SUV was speeding when it struck a police vehicle at 5th Street and Allegheny Avenue around 9:12 a.m.

The SUV then knocked down a light pole, which struck a nearby pedestrian.

The officers were treated and released at a local hospital, while the pedestrian is said to be in stable condition.

The driver of the SUV refused medical attention, according to police.

What's next:

The crash is under investigation. No charges have been announced.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Philadelphia Police Department. 

PhiladelphiaNewsCrime & Public Safety