Pedestrian hit by light pole in crash that left Philly officers injured

The Brief A pedestrian was hit by a light pole during a vehicle collision Sunday morning. The crash involved a civilian vehicle and a police vehicle. No one was seriously injured.



A crash involving a civilian vehicle and a patrol car ended with a light pole hitting a pedestrian in North Philadelphia on Sunday morning.

What we know:

Police say an SUV was speeding when it struck a police vehicle at 5th Street and Allegheny Avenue around 9:12 a.m.

The SUV then knocked down a light pole, which struck a nearby pedestrian.

The officers were treated and released at a local hospital, while the pedestrian is said to be in stable condition.

The driver of the SUV refused medical attention, according to police.

What's next:

The crash is under investigation. No charges have been announced.