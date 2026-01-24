Pedestrian killed in New Castle crash; driver cited for DUI, state police say

article

A fatal pedestrian crash shut down part of South Dupont Highway for hours Friday night as state police investigated what led up to the collision.

What we know:

Delaware State Police say the crash happened around 6:10 p.m. on January 23, 2026, on South Dupont Highway south of Christiana Road in New Castle.

A Toyota Tundra was traveling southbound in the left center lane when a pedestrian entered the roadway from the Wawa located at 117 South Dupont Highway. Police say the pedestrian crossed into the path of the truck and was struck in the left center lane.

Investigators say the pedestrian was crossing in a prohibited area where a fence line is in place to discourage people from crossing the highway. Police also say the preliminary investigation revealed the pedestrian had shoplifted from the Wawa before the crash.

The pedestrian, identified as a 64-year-old man from Middletown, Delaware, was pronounced dead at the scene. His name is being withheld until family members are notified.

The driver of the Toyota, a 45-year-old woman from New Castle, Delaware, was not injured. Police say she appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. A DUI investigation was conducted, and she was issued a citation for driving under the influence of alcohol and later released.

What we don't know:

State police have not released additional details about the events immediately leading up to the crash or whether additional charges could be filed. The investigation remains ongoing.

Timeline:

6:10 p.m. Friday: Police say the Toyota Tundra struck a pedestrian crossing South Dupont Highway.

Friday evening: The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following the crash: South Dupont Highway left southbound lanes were closed for about four hours while investigators processed the scene.

What's next:

Delaware State Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has information to contact Corporal D. McKenna at (302) 365-8486. Tips can also be submitted through a private Facebook message to Delaware State Police or through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

Police also remind the public that the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit and Delaware Victim Center are available 24 hours a day for those impacted by sudden death or violent crime at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461) or by email at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov.